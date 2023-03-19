Full GCW vs DDT Pro-Wrestling Line-Up (3/31/2023); Blake Christian, Yuki Ueno, Joey Janela

On March 31st, the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, California will welcome the stars of GCW and DDT Pro-Wrestling for a one night only GCW vs DDT Event.

This show will take place during WrestleMania weekend and will be part of the GCW Collective series of pro wrestling events.

One of the featured matches of the show will see Joey Janela square off against top DDT Pro star Yuki Ueno.

Los Angeles, California. A rematch from the 2022 D-OH Grand Prix, sees Joey Janela take on Yuki Ueno in Los Angeles at The Collective.#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/u7YRHeiDht — Dramatic Dreamers (DDT) (@ddt_Dreamers) March 8, 2023

The Moonlight Express will reunite for this event as “Speedball” Mike Bailey and MAO take on The East West Express Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne in what should be a fantastic encounter. Bailey and MAO teamed together as The Moonlight Express in DDT Pro from 2017 until 2020. They held the KO-D Tag Team Titles from July 2018 until March 2019.

Another big match signed for this show will see Blake Christian take on Kazusada Higuchi in what should be a crowd pleasing encounter.

GCW vs DDT NEWS 🚨 Blake Christian and Kazusada Higuchi go one on one in a special singles showcase!@_BlakeChristian@kazusada185cm Get your tickets HERE:https://t.co/y4WUuYaNjF LIVE on @FiteTV on March 31st 3PM!#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/lXTy20LQ8F — DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) February 11, 2023

Another tag team match up will see Jun Akiyama and Tetsuya Endo join forces to battle Homicide and Tony Deppen.

Los Angeles, California. Tony Deppen joins forces with Homicide to take on the BURNING! duo of Akiyama and Endo in a huge tag team encounter. #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/VvLJbdoyT8 — Dramatic Dreamers (DDT) (@ddt_Dreamers) February 19, 2023

Here is the full lineup for GCW vs DDT on March 31st:

Joey Janela Vs Yuki Ueno

Blake Christian Vs Kazusada Higuchi

Homicide & Tony Deppen Vs Jun Akiyama & Tetsuya Endo

Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne Vs MAO & Mike Bailey

Matthew Justice, Mance Warner & Manders Vs Chris Brookes, Shunma Katsumata & Mizuki

Dark Sheik Vs Saki Akai

EFFY & Allie Katch Vs Yuki “Sexy” Iino & Danshoku “Dandy” Dieno

Cole Radrick Vs Yoshihiko

This event will air live of FITE Plus.