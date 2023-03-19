Full GCW vs DDT Pro-Wrestling Line-Up (3/31/2023); Blake Christian, Yuki Ueno, Joey Janela

By
Lewis Carlan
-

On March 31st, the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, California will welcome the stars of GCW and DDT Pro-Wrestling for a one night only GCW vs DDT Event.

This show will take place during WrestleMania weekend and will be part of the GCW Collective series of pro wrestling events.

One of the featured matches of the show will see Joey Janela square off against top DDT Pro star Yuki Ueno.

The Moonlight Express will reunite for this event as “Speedball” Mike Bailey and MAO take on The East West Express Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne in what should be a fantastic encounter. Bailey and MAO teamed together as The Moonlight Express in DDT Pro from 2017 until 2020. They held the KO-D Tag Team Titles from July 2018 until March 2019.

Another big match signed for this show will see Blake Christian take on Kazusada Higuchi in what should be a crowd pleasing encounter.

Another tag team match up will see Jun Akiyama and Tetsuya Endo join forces to battle Homicide and Tony Deppen.

Here is the full lineup for GCW vs DDT on March 31st:

  • Joey Janela Vs Yuki Ueno
  • Blake Christian Vs Kazusada Higuchi
  • Homicide & Tony Deppen Vs Jun Akiyama & Tetsuya Endo
  • Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne Vs MAO & Mike Bailey
  • Matthew Justice, Mance Warner & Manders Vs Chris Brookes, Shunma Katsumata & Mizuki
  • Dark Sheik Vs Saki Akai
  • EFFY & Allie Katch Vs Yuki “Sexy” Iino & Danshoku “Dandy” Dieno
  • Cole Radrick Vs Yoshihiko

This event will air live of FITE Plus.

