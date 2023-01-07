Full Kaizen Pro Wrestling Card for Today (1/7/23); Covey Christ, Andrew Love, Ian Pratt

The Aldernay Landing Theatre in Darmouth, Nova Scotia will host the first Kaizen Pro Wrestling event of 2023 later today.

This event will feature the first ever Battle Royale to take place in Kaizen Pro Wrestling. The winner of the Battle Royale will be named the #1 contender for the Kaizen Pro Wrestling Championship which Remi Petit currently holds.

Confirmed Battle Royale entrants are former Kaizen Pro Wrestling Champion Covey Christ, Mya Malek, Ian Pratt, “Cannonball” Justine Ward, Bobby Boyette, Andrew Love, Benoit Gravel, Daniel Wall, Ryan Dennim, Draven, Joey White, Kimba, and Ryan Cleary. Kaizen Pro Wrestling has teased a few surprise entrants as well.

Here is the full card for the Kaizen Pro Wrestling Event:

Battle Royale to determine the new #1 Contender for the Kaizen Pro Wrestling Championship held by Remi Petit.

Andrew Love vs Joey White

Benoit Gravel vs. Ryan Cleary

Bobby Boyette vs Daniel Wall

Draven vs James Ryder

5 Way Scramble Match: Covey Christ vs. Ryan Dennim vs “Cannonball” Justine Ward vs Kimba vs Ian Pratt

All Kaizen Pro Wrestling events are currently available on IWTV streaming service.