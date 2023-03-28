Full Line-Up For AJPW Champion Carnival 2023 Night 1 (4/8/2023)

On April 8th, the All Japan Pro-Wrestling Champion Carnival 2023 tournament kicks off at the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.
The AJPW Champion Carnival will consist of two blocks, an A Block and a B block.
The wrestlers that make up the A Block are Yuma Aoyagi, Kento Miyahara, Yoshitatsu, Ryuki Honda, T-Hawk, Jun Saito, Cyrus & Satoshi Kojima.
The B Block talent list consists of Suwama, Shuji Ishikawa, Shotaro Ashino, Takao Omori, Hokuto Omori, Rei Saito, Yuma Anzai & Manabu Soya.
The winner of each block will face off on May 7th to determine the winner of the AJPW Champion Carnival 2023. The individual that emerges victorious in the tournament will go on to be the next challenger for the current AJPW Triple Crown Champion Yuji Nagata.
This years tournament has representatives from Pro Wrestling NOAH (Manabu Soya) and NJPW (Satoshi Kojima).
Here is the full line-up for night 1 of the AJPW Champion Carnival 2023:
- Jr. Tag Battle of Glory Match: Ryo Inoue & Oji Shiiba vs. Takashi Ishida & Kotaro Suzuki
- Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Cyrus vs. Jun Saito
- Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Yoshitatsu vs. T-Hawk
- Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Satoshi Kojima vs. Ryuki Honda
- Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Kento Miyahara vs. Yuma Aoyagi
- Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Takao Omori vs Rei Saito
- Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Shotaro Ashino vs. Manabu Soya
- Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Suwama vs. Yuma Anzai
- Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Shuji Ishikawa vs. Hokuto Omori