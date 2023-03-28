Full Line-Up For AJPW Champion Carnival 2023 Night 1 (4/8/2023)

On April 8th, the All Japan Pro-Wrestling Champion Carnival 2023 tournament kicks off at the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The AJPW Champion Carnival will consist of two blocks, an A Block and a B block.

The wrestlers that make up the A Block are Yuma Aoyagi, Kento Miyahara, Yoshitatsu, Ryuki Honda, T-Hawk, Jun Saito, Cyrus & Satoshi Kojima.

The B Block talent list consists of Suwama, Shuji Ishikawa, Shotaro Ashino, Takao Omori, Hokuto Omori, Rei Saito, Yuma Anzai & Manabu Soya.

The winner of each block will face off on May 7th to determine the winner of the AJPW Champion Carnival 2023. The individual that emerges victorious in the tournament will go on to be the next challenger for the current AJPW Triple Crown Champion Yuji Nagata.

This years tournament has representatives from Pro Wrestling NOAH (Manabu Soya) and NJPW (Satoshi Kojima).

Here is the full line-up for night 1 of the AJPW Champion Carnival 2023: