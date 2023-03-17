Full Line-Up For DDT Pro-Wrestling’s “DDT Goes Hollywood” Event (3/30/2023)

On March 30th, DDT Pro-Wrestling will head to the USA as part of WrestleMania weekend as they present its DDT Goes Hollywood event. The show is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles at the Ukrainian Culture Center.

This show will be part of the GCW Collective series of events scheduled for WrestleMania weekend.

The main event of the show will see two top DDT Pro stars face off as DDT Pro/AEW star Konosuke Takeshita will meet Yuki Ueno.

In addition, AEW’s Eddie Kingston will team with Jun Akiyama as they face Daisuke Sasaki and KANON.

In another featured bout, Tetsuya Endo faces Joey Janela.

Here is the full card for DDT Pro Goes Hollywood: