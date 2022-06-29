Full Line-up for Next Week’s WWE NXT Great American Bash

The complete lineup of matches for the WWE NXT Great American Bash episode airing on Tuesday has been revealed.

The following week’s special event will feature Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams as well as Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton. After a few weeks of feuding, the rivals involved in these two conflicts will finally cross paths at the Great American Bash.

On Tuesday, July 5, the 2022 NXT Great American Bash will be broadcast live from Orlando, Florida’s WWE Performance Center. The updated card is below, along with a video of Lee from Tuesday night’s episode:

NXT Title Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp vs. The Creed Brothers (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams

Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.