Full Line-Up For NJPW New Japan Cup 2023 Night 3 (3/8/2023)

On March 8th, NJPW heads to Fukushima, Japan as they present night 3 of New Japan Cup 2023 at the Big Palette Fukushima.

This event features two more first round matches of the New Japan Cup as Toru Yano faces Mark Davis and Ren Narita goes one on one with EVIL. All four will be attempting to advance to round 2 of the tournament.

In another featured bout, Will Ospreay will team with Jeff Cobb & Kyle Fletcher as they meet Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & YOH is six man action.

Here is the full lineup for New Japan Cup 2023 Night 3:

New Japan Cup First Round: Ren Narita vs EVIL

New Japan Cup First Round: Toru Yano vs Mark Davis

Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & YOH vs Wil Ospreay, Jeff Cobb & Kyle Fletcher

Lio Rush, Dave Finlay & Tama Tonga vs Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & Hiromu Takahashi

Shingo Takagi & BUSHI vs. Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare

Taka Michinoku, DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Taichi vs KENTA, El Phantasmo, Chase Owens & Gedo

Yuto Nakashima & Shota Umino vs Zack Sabre Jr and Kosei Fujita

This event will air live on NJPW World.