Full Line-Up For Pro Wrestling NOAH Star Navigation 2022

Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Star Navigation Event heads to the legendary Korakuen Hall In Tokyo, Japan on December 19th.

The main event of the show will feature one half of the GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Satoshi Kojima battling Naomichi Marufuji.

That encounter will be a preview of the upcoming GHC Tag Team Title match on January 1st as the champions Satoshi Kojima and Takashi Sugiura will defend their belts against Naomichi Marufuji and KENTA at NOAH The New Year 2023 event.

In addition, the current GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya will be on the opposite side of his The New Year 2023 challenger Kenoh in a 6 man tag match.

In a highly anticipated singles match Katsuhiko Nakajima will square off against Jack Morris.

Here is the full card for Pro Wrestling NOAH Star Navigation Event on December 19th:

Main Event: Satoshi Kojima vs. Naomichi Marufuji

Dante Leon and Alejandro vs. AMAKUSA and Ninja Mack

Kaito Kiyomiya, Masato Tanaka and Atsushi Kotoge vs. Kenoh, Manabu Soya, Shuji Kondo

Katsuhiko Nakajima vs. Jack Morris

Takashi Sugiura, Kazuyuki Fujita and Hideki Suzuki vs. Masa Kitamiya, Daiki Inaba and Yoshiki Inamura

Seiki Yoshioka vs. YO-HEY

Eita vs. Hajime Ohara

Mohammed Yone and Akitoshi Saito vs. Shuhei Taniguchi and Daishi Ozawa

Pro Wrestling NOAH Star Navigation will be streamed live on Abema on December 19th 2022.