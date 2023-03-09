Full Line-Up For Pro Wrestling NOAH Star Navigation 2023 (3/9/2023); Build To Kaito Kiyomiya vs. Jake Lee Begins

By
Lewis Carlan
-

The build to the March 19th GHC Heavyweight Title match between champion Kaito Kiyomiya and challenger Jake Lee begins on March 9th as Pro Wrestling NOAH presents Star Navigation 2023 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

In tag team action, Kaito Kiyomiya will team with Atsushi Kotoge as they take on GLG faction members Jake Lee and Anthony Greene.

The GHC Jr Heavyweight Title will be on the line as the champion AMAKUSA will defend the title against Kongo faction member HI69 (Hiroki).

Here is the full card for Pro Wrestling NOAH Star Navigation 2023 on March 9th:

  • Main Event GHC Jr Heavyweight Championship: AMAKUSA (c) vs. Hi69
  • Kaito Kiyomiya & Atsushi Kotoge vs. Jake Lee & Anthony Greene
  • Yoshinari Ogawa vs. Chris Ridgeway
  • Eita vs. HAYATA
  • Masa Kitamiya, Daiki Inaba & Yoshiki Inamura vs. Kenoh, Katsuhiko Nakajima & Manabu Soya
  • Takashi Sugiura, Kazuyuki Fujita & Hideki Suzuki vs. Naomichi Marufuji, Masaaki Mochizuki & Shuhei Taniguchi
  • YO-HEY, Seiki Yoshioka & Alejandro vs. Super Crazy, Extreme Tiger & Lanzelot
  • Shuji Kondo, Tadasuke & Hajime O’Hara vs. Kinya Okada, Yasutaka Yano & Daishi Ozawa

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR