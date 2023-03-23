Full Line-Up For Pro Wrestling NOAH Sunny Voyage (3/24/2023)

The road to Pro Wrestling NOAH’s huge Green Journey 2023 In Sendai event begins on March 24th as the promotion presents Sunny Voyage. This show will take place at the Akita Selion Plaza in Akita, Japan.
The main event of Sunny Voyage on March 24th will see the new GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee teams with fellow GLG faction member Anthony Greene as they face Kongo’s Katsuhiko Nakajima and Kenoh. Lee will be defending the GHC Heavyweight Title against Nakajima at Green Journey 2023 in Sendai on April 16th.
The other three members of GLG, Jack Morris, YO-HEY and Tadasuke will face the current GHC National Champion El Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr, Yoshinari Ogawa and HAYATA in 6 man action. Wagner Jr. is scheduled to defend the GHC National Championship against Jack Morris at Green Journey 2023 in Sendai.
3.24秋田【全対戦カード】決定
「SUNNY VOYAGE 2023」
3月24日(金) 18:30開始/17:45開場
セリオンプラザ
第7試合・6人タッグマッチ
イホ・デ・ドクトル・ワグナーJr. 小川良成 HAYATA
ジャック・モリス YO-HEY タダスケ
プロレスリング・ノア ｜PROWRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) March 19, 2023
Newcomer to Pro Wrestling NOAH Saxon Huxley will be tested as he faces Manabu Soya in one on one action.
3.24秋田【全対戦カード】決定
「SUNNY VOYAGE 2023」
3月24日(金) 18:30開始/17:45開場
セリオンプラザ
第6試合・シングルマッチ
征矢学 vs サクソン・ハックスリー
プロレスリング・ノア ｜PROWRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) March 19, 2023
Here is the full line up for Sunny Voyage on March 24th:
- Main Event: GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee & Anthony Greene vs Katsuhiko Nakajima and Kenoh
- GHC National Champion El Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr, Yoshinari Ogawa & HAYATA vs Jack Morris, Tadasuke & YO-HEY
- Manabu Soya vs Saxon Huxley
- GHC Jr Heavyweight Champion AMAKUSA, Ninja Mack & Alejandro vs Lanzelot, Super Crazy & Extreme Tiger
- Kaito Kiyomiya, Masa Kitamiya & Daiki Inaba vs Naomichi Marufuji, Takashi Sugiura & Shuhei Tanaguchi
- Atsusi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioko vs Hajime Ohara & HI69
- Yoshiki Inamura vs Yasutaka Yano
- Mohammed Yone & Akitoshi Saito vs Kinya Okada & Daishi Ozawa
This event will air on Wrestle Universe at a later date.