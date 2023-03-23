Full Line-Up For Pro Wrestling NOAH Sunny Voyage (3/24/2023)

The road to Pro Wrestling NOAH’s huge Green Journey 2023 In Sendai event begins on March 24th as the promotion presents Sunny Voyage. This show will take place at the Akita Selion Plaza in Akita, Japan.

The main event of Sunny Voyage on March 24th will see the new GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee teams with fellow GLG faction member Anthony Greene as they face Kongo’s Katsuhiko Nakajima and Kenoh. Lee will be defending the GHC Heavyweight Title against Nakajima at Green Journey 2023 in Sendai on April 16th.

The other three members of GLG, Jack Morris, YO-HEY and Tadasuke will face the current GHC National Champion El Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr, Yoshinari Ogawa and HAYATA in 6 man action. Wagner Jr. is scheduled to defend the GHC National Championship against Jack Morris at Green Journey 2023 in Sendai.

Newcomer to Pro Wrestling NOAH Saxon Huxley will be tested as he faces Manabu Soya in one on one action.

Here is the full line up for Sunny Voyage on March 24th:

Main Event: GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee & Anthony Greene vs Katsuhiko Nakajima and Kenoh

Manabu Soya vs Saxon Huxley

GHC Jr Heavyweight Champion AMAKUSA, Ninja Mack & Alejandro vs Lanzelot, Super Crazy & Extreme Tiger

Kaito Kiyomiya, Masa Kitamiya & Daiki Inaba vs Naomichi Marufuji, Takashi Sugiura & Shuhei Tanaguchi

Atsusi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioko vs Hajime Ohara & HI69

Yoshiki Inamura vs Yasutaka Yano

Mohammed Yone & Akitoshi Saito vs Kinya Okada & Daishi Ozawa

This event will air on Wrestle Universe at a later date.