Full Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling announced the full lineup for this week’s post-All In: London episode of Rampage on TNT.

It was announced that Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) will face The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) in a tag team match, Don Callis Family’s Konosuke Takeshita, Komander, Lio Rush and The Beast Mortos will face each other in a 4-Way Match, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal will go up against Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) and Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) in a 3-Way Tag Team Match, Mina Shirakawa will be in singles action and “The Native Beast” Nyla Rose will also be in singles action.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage.