Full Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling announced the complete lineup for this week’s episode of Rampage on TNT.

It was announced that The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy) will face “The Redwood” Big Bill and “The Bad Apple” Bryan Keith in a tag team match and “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho will be on commentary, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) and “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata will take on The Elite (AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and AEW TNT Champion “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry) in trios action, “The Brickhouse” Kamille will be in singles action and Queen Aminata will battle The Outcasts’ Harley Cameron in a singles match.

