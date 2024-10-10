Full Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling announced the complete lineup for this week’s episode of Rampage on TNT.

It was announced that The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy) will face The Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) in a tag team match, The Conglomeration’s Rocky Romero will take on “The Bad Apple” Bryan Keith in singles action, The Beast Mortos will battle The Butcher in a singles match, Kris Statlander will be in singles action and Don Callis Family’s “The Murderhawk Monster” Lancer Archer will also be in singles action.

