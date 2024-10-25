Full Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling announced the complete lineup for this week’s episode of Rampage on TNT.

Ricochet will face The Patriarcy’s Nick Wayne in a singles match, Anna Jay will take on Leila Grey in singles action, BEEF will battle La Faccion Ingobernable’s The Beast Mortos in a one-on-one match, and The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett), The Gates Of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun), and Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor and Lee Mariarty) will face each other in a three-way Tag Team Match.

