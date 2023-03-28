Full Line-Up For TJPW Live In Los Angeles (3/31/2023); Maki Itoh, Janai Kai, Billie Starkz

The stars of Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling will be heading to Los Angeles on March 31st for a live event at The Globe Theater.

Is your schedule for LA all set? If you're still wondering about noon on Friday, we suggest TJPW at the Globe Theater. GA/SRO tickets are still available. Let us show you some authentic Joshi style, brought to you directly from Japan.https://t.co/Fjr36Orpkf#tjpw #tjpwUSA pic.twitter.com/Bt2AQblmSr — TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) March 26, 2023

There are two title matches scheduled for this event.

Miyu Yamashita & Maki Itoh will defend the Princess Tag Team Championships against Yuka Sakazaki & Mizuki. This will be the first title defense for Yamashita and Itoh.

The International Princess Championship will be on the line as the current champion Rika Tatsumi will be making her first title defense against indy sensation Billie Starkz.

In another featured match up, Janai Kai goes one on one with Yuki Kamifuku.

Here is the full line up for TJPW Live In Los Angeles on March 31st: