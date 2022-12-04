Full Line-Up For Tonight’s GCW Afternoon Only Event

Tonight from The Arena in Jeffersonville, Indiana, GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Afternoon Only event. The show will air on FITE at 5 p.m. EDT. Tickets can also be purchased through Eventbrite.

The following is the current line-up:

* Jordan Oliver vs. 1 Called Manders

* Jack Cartwheel vs. Shane Mercer

* Nick Wayne vs. Starboy Charlie

* AJ Gray vs. Axton Ray

* Cole Radrick vs. EFFY

* Billie Starks vs. Tony Deppen

* Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) and Jimmy Lloyd vs. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch and Reed Bentley) and Mad Man Pondo