Full Line-Up for West Coast Pro Can You Work Fridays? (1/7/23), Titus Alexander, and More

By
Lewis Carlan
-

West Coast Pro Wrestling’s Can You Work Fridays? event rolls into The State Room in South San Francisco on January 7th.

Two of the best young stars on the indy scene face off in the main event as the West Coast Pro Wrestling Champion Titus Alexander defends his title for the first time against Alec Price.

PWMania.com spoke with Titus Alexander back in November 2022 and he indicated that Alec Price is one of the opponents he would like to step in the ring with. He gets his wish this Friday in South San Francisco.

In another featured bout, Alex Shelley is scheduled to go one on one against Nick Wayne.

 

Here is the full card for West Coast Pro Wrestling’s Can You Work Fridays?:

  • Main Event West Coast Pro Wrestling Championship: Titus Alexander (c) vs Alec Price
  • Alex Shelley vs Nick Wayne
  • Black Taurus vs Brian Keith
  • Kevin Blackwood vs Starboy Charlie
  • Robert Martyr vs Charles Mason
  • Vinnie Massaro vs Ricky Shane Page
  • Team Filthy vs The Conglomerate
  • Vert Vixen vs Sandra Moone

This will be the first West Coast Pro Wrestling show of 2023 and will stream live on IWTV.

