Full Line-Up For Wrestling Revolver Season Finale (12/3/22)

Wrestling Revolver is set to have it’s huge “Season Finale” event on December 3rd at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa.

Sami Callihan, who is the owner of Wrestling Revolver, has put together an incredible card of professional wrestling action which features an international dream match as well as 3 first time ever matches.

NJPW superstar KENTA is set to make his Wrestling Revolver debut on December 3rd as he takes on Impact Wrestlng superstar “Speedball” Mike Bailey in a first time ever International Dream Match.

Numerous stars from AEW and Impact Wrestling are scheduled for this event including Jon Moxley, Rich Swann, Swerve Strickland, Masha Slamovich and Trey Miguel.

In addition, the Revolver World Title, Revolver Remix Title and Revolver World Tag Team Titles will all be on the line at ‘Season Finale”.

Here is the full lineup for Wrestling Revolver ” Season Finale” event on December 3rd:

International Dream First Time Ever Match: KENTA vs Speedball Mike Bailey

First Time Ever: Rey Fenix vs Zachary Wentz

Revolver Remix Title Match: Alex Shelley(c) vs Masha Slamovich

Iowa Deathmatch: Jessicka vs Allie Katch

Revolver World Tag Team Titles Match: The OGK(c) vs Dadscout vs Infrared

Golden Ticket Scramble: Rocky Romero vs Jake Crist vs 1 Called Manders vs Matthew Palmer vs Fulton vs Crash Jaxon vs Steve Maclin

First Time Ever: Billie Starkz vs Marina Shafir

Billie Starkz vs Marina Shafir Also Special Apperances By “The Switchblades” Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan

This event will air live on FITE +.