Full Line-Up Revealed For The All Star Junior Festival 2023 In Japan (3/1/2023)

Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan will play host to the upcoming All Star Junior Festival 2023 supercard on March 1st.

The event will be produced by NJPW superstar Hiromu Takahashi and will feature junior heavyweight stars from over 20 Japanese and International promotions including NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, AJPW, CMLL, DDT Pro, Big Japan, Dragongate, Michinoku Pro Wrestling and GLEAT.

The full card for the event has been revealed on the NJPW World website.

The main event will see NJPW star Master Wato go one on one with AJPW star Atsuki Aoyagi.

A portion of the proceeds from the All Star Junior Festival will be going to support Shinjiro Otani in his ongoing recovery and attempts to walk once again.

Here is the full card for the All Star Junior Festival 2023:

Main event : Master Wato (NJPW) vs Atsuki Aoyagi (AJPW)

: Master Wato (NJPW) vs Atsuki Aoyagi (AJPW) Five Way Match : Taiji Ishimori (NJPW) vs Soberano Jr (CMLL) vs Shun Skywalker (Dragon Gate) vs Ninja Mack (NOAH) vs Junta Miyawaki (NOAH)

: Taiji Ishimori (NJPW) vs Soberano Jr (CMLL) vs Shun Skywalker (Dragon Gate) vs Ninja Mack (NOAH) vs Junta Miyawaki (NOAH) Eight Man Masked Tag : Mistico (CMLL), Billy Ken Kid (Osaka Pro), Alejandro (NOAH) & Gurukun Mask (Ryukyu Dragon) vs Dragon Kid (Dragon Gate), BUSHI (NJPW), Atlantis Jr. (CMLL) & Black Mensore (AJPW)

: Mistico (CMLL), Billy Ken Kid (Osaka Pro), Alejandro (NOAH) & Gurukun Mask (Ryukyu Dragon) vs Dragon Kid (Dragon Gate), BUSHI (NJPW), Atlantis Jr. (CMLL) & Black Mensore (AJPW) Three Way Tag Team Match : El Desperado (NJPW) & Volador Jr. (CMLL) vs El Lindaman (GLEAT) & Yuki Ueno (DDT) vs Los Japoneses Del Mal (DOUKI (NJPW) & HANAOKA (SECRET BASE)

: El Desperado (NJPW) & Volador Jr. (CMLL) vs El Lindaman (GLEAT) & Yuki Ueno (DDT) vs Los Japoneses Del Mal (DOUKI (NJPW) & HANAOKA (SECRET BASE) Ryusuke Taguchi (NJPW), Hikaru Sato (PANCRASE MISSION) & Yumehito Imanari (Ganbare Pro) vs Great Sasuke (Michinoku Pro), Tigers Mask (Osaka Pro) & Batten Burabura (Kyushu Pro)

Support Shinjiro Otani Match : Tatsuhito Takaiwa (Free), Yoshinobu Kanemaru (NJPW), Jun Kasai (FREEDOMS), Minoru Tanaka (GLEAT) & TAKA Michinoku(JTO) vs MUSASHI (Michinoku Pro) Shoki Kitamura (Zero1), LEONA (DRADITION), Chicharito Shoki (2AW) & Kota Sekifuda (BJW)

: Tatsuhito Takaiwa (Free), Yoshinobu Kanemaru (NJPW), Jun Kasai (FREEDOMS), Minoru Tanaka (GLEAT) & TAKA Michinoku(JTO) vs MUSASHI (Michinoku Pro) Shoki Kitamura (Zero1), LEONA (DRADITION), Chicharito Shoki (2AW) & Kota Sekifuda (BJW) Isami Kodaka (BASARA) & Mao (DDT) vs SHO (NJPW) & Onryo (666)

Hiromu Takahashi (NJPW) Fujita ‘Jr.’ Hayato (Michinoku) & AMAKUSA (NOAH) vs HAYATA (NOAH) YAMATO (Dragon Gate) & Kazuki Hashimoto (BJW)

This event will be available on NJPW World PPV.