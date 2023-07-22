Full Lineup Announced For Saturday Night’s AEW Collision

You can officially pencil in the complete lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

As advertised, this week’s AEW Royal Rampage show on TNT on Friday night featured the announcement of new matches and segments for Saturday night’s two-hour AEW on TNT program.

Featured below is the final advertised lineup heading into the show.

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (7/22/2023)

* Ricky Starks celebrates Owen Hart Cup win in the opener* We’ll hear from FTR ahead of title defense against MJF & Adam Cole* Taya Valkyrie vs. Skye Blue* Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Bullet Club Gold* CM Punk will be on-hand looking for a fight

