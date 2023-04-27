Full Lineup Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage With Special Start-Time

You can officially pencil in some matches and segments for this week’s AEW Rampage show.

Several matches were announced for Friday’s Rampage on TNT, which airs at a special time of 5:30p/2:30c.

On tap for the show is Ricky Starks & Shawn Spears vs. Jay White & Juice Robinson, as well as tag-team action featuring the Naturally Limitless duo of Dustin Rhodes and Kevin Lee.

Also scheduled for the show is Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Lethal, Anna Jay A.S. vs. Ashley D’Amboise, The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn will address the people, and we will hear from The Outcasts.

Sunrise, FL.