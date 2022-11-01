Full Lineup For NJPW TAMASHII Announced

New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced the full line up for the upcoming NJPW TAMASHII event to take place in Sydney, Australia on November 13.
The show will feature talent from the New Zealand Dojo, Japan and Australia. NJPW TAMASHII will be headlined by IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori facing Mick Moretti.
The event will take place in Sydney’s Festival Hall.
Here is the complete lineup of matches for NJPW TAMASHII:
- Taiji Ishimori vs. Mick Moretti
- Michael Richards & Andrew Villalobos vs. Ricky South & Caveman Ugg
- Aaron Solo vs. Lyrebird Luchi
- Jack Bonza, Bad Luck Fale, & KENTA vs. Mat Rogers & The VeloCities (Jude London & Paris De Silva)
- Jeff Cobb vs. Carter Deams
- Matt Diamond & Robbie Eagles vs. Jake Taylor & Richard Mulu
- Unsocial Jordan vs. Jordan Allan-Wright
