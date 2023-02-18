Full Lineup For Pro Wrestling NOAH Keiji Mutoh Grand Final Pro-Wrestling “Last” Love Hold Out (2/21/2023)

On February 21st, the career of one of the all time greats in professional wrestling comes to an end as the legendary Keiji Mutoh AKA The Great Muta has his final match in a huge event to take place at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

The event, “Keiji Mutoh Grand Final Pro-Wrestling “Last” Love Hold Out” will feature stars from major promotions across Japan including Pro Wrestling NOAH, NJPW, AJPW, DDT Pro Dragongate and TJPW as as they all will pay tribute to Keiji Mutoh by participating on the show.

Keiji Mutoh has chosen NJPW superstar Tetsuya Naito as his final opponent in a match that will headline the event.

The event will also feature current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada going one on one with the current GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomya in a much anticipated grudge match. Neither title will be on the line in this match.

Here is the full lineup for Keiji Mutoh Grand Final Pro-Wrestling “Last” Love Hold Out:

Main event: Keiji Mutoh (Pro Wrestling NOAH) vs. Tetsuya Naito (NJPW)

Hiromu Takahashi (NJPW) vs. AMAKUSA (Pro Wrestling NOAH)

Gedo and Taiji Ishimori (NJPW) vs. Nosawa Rongai and MAZADA

Kento Miyahara, Suwama and Yuma Aoyagi (AJPW) vs. Kenoh, Katsuhiko Nakajima and Manabu Soya (Pro Wresting NOAH)

Shun Skywalker, Kai and Diamante (Dragongate) vs. Naomichi Marufuji, El Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr. and Ninja Mack (Pro Wrestling NOAH)

Mao, Shunma Katsumata, Yuki Ueno and Toi Kojima (DDT Pro) vs. Tetsuya Endo, Hideki Okaya, Yuya Koroku and Takeshi Masada (DDT Pro)

Yoshinari Ogawa, Eita, HAYATA, Chris Ridgeway and Daga (Pro Wrestling NOAH) vs. Atsushi Kotoge, YO-HEY, Seiki Yoshioka, Alejandro, Junto Miyawaki (Pro Wrestling NOAH)

Takashi Sugiura, Satoshi Kojima and Timothy Thatcher (Pro Wrestling NOAH) vs. Jake Lee, Jack Morris and Anthony Greene (Pro Wrestling NOAH)

Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling Showcase Match: Sakazaki Yuka, Miyu Yamashita, Shoko Nakajima, Rika Tatsumi vs. Mizuki, Maki Itoh, Watanabe Miku and Yuki Arai

This event will air live on Wrestle Universe and ABEMA TV.