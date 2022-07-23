Full Lineup for Tonight’s NJPW Strong

The complete lineup for the tonight’s NJPW Strong on NJPW World has been revealed.

The show will be broadcast tonight on NJPW World at 8 p.m. Eastern time. It will be made immediately available on-demand after broadcast. Here is the complete lineup:

STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament Semi-final

Christopher Daniels and Yuya Uemura vs. TMDK (Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls)

Mascara Dorada, Rocky Romero and David Finlay vs. Negro Casas, Adrian Quest and Lucas Riley

Jordan Cruz vs. JR Kratos