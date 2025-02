WWE recently announced the full list of names for its brand-new LFG series, which kicks off this Sunday at 8PM ET on A&E.

You can check out the full list below:

— Brayden “BJ Ray”

— Elijah Holyfield

— Zena Sterling

— Shiloh Hill

— Tyra Mae Steele

— Bayley Humphrey

— Chris Island

— Leigh Laurel

— Sirena Linton

— Dani Sekelsky

— Drake Morreaux

— Troy Yearwood

— Tatyanna Dumas

— Anthony Luke

— Jasper Troy

— Penina Tuielaepa