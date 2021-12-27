Full List of Names That Missed WWE Live Events On Sunday

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was announced that several WWE stars were pulled from the live events in New York City and Tampa on December 26th 2021 due to the “effects of Covid-19.”

None of the absences should be seen as 100% confirmation of a positive test result unless it is publicly confirmed by the wrestler themselves. As of Monday morning, Seth Rollins is the only person that commented on Covid.

Here is the list of WWE stars that were advertised for the shows but did not appear:

Madison Square Garden: Big E, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Zelina Vega.

Tampa, FL: Roman Reigns, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Xavier Woods.

Natalya had been advertised for Tampa but ended up appearing at MSG instead.