Full List Of Participants For The 9th Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The 9th Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX, which will air next Friday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles as a lead-in to the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony from the same venue.

For the match, a total of 28 Superstars have been announced, as shown below. The winner of the Andre Battle Royal will be awarded the custom trophy that has been given out in previous years. The winner will go down in history alongside Cesaro (aka ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli), Big Show (aka Paul Wight), Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy, Braun Strowman, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso, and Madcap Moss.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was first held in 2014 and has been held every year since, with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last two Andre Battle Royals took place on the final SmackDown before WrestleMania, but the match had previously taken place on the WrestleMania Kickoff pre-show or the main card.

The following is the complete list of participants announced for next week’s Battle Royal:

* Santos Escobar

* Joaquin Wilde

* Cruz Del Toro

* Mace

* Mansoor

* Karl Anderson

* Luke Gallows

* Shelton Benjamin

* Cedric Alexander

* Angel

* Humberto

* Ashante “Thee” Adonis

* “Top Dolla” AJ Francis

* Johnny Gargano

* Dexter Lumis

* Butch

* Ridge Holland

* Dolph Ziggler

* Mustafa Ali

* Rick Boogs

* Elias

* Xavier Woods

* LA Knight

* Bobby Lashley

* Karrion Kross

* Baron Corbin

* Bronson Reed

* Madcap Moss