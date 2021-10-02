Full List Of WWE Draft Picks From Tonight’s SmackDown

Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce announced the following WWE Draft picks on tonight’s SmackDown

WWE DRAFT PICKS FROM NIGHT 1 ON SMACKDOWN:

ROUND 1

* SmackDown picks WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to stay on SmackDown

* RAW picks WWE Champion Big E to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to come over from RAW

* RAW picks Bianca Belair to come over from SmackDown

ROUND 2

* SmackDown picks Drew McIntyre to come over from RAW

* RAW picks RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to come over from RAW

* RAW picks WWE Hall of Famer Edge to come over from SmackDown

ROUND 3

* SmackDown picks Happy Baron Corbin and Madcat Moss (Riddick Moss) to stay on SmackDown

* RAW picks WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley to stay on RAW

* Hit Row (“B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) to come over from WWE NXT

* RAW picked Keith “Bearcat” Lee to stay on RAW

ROUND 4

* SmackDown picks Naomi to stay on SmackDown

* RAW picks Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to come over from SmackDown

* SmackDown picks Jeff Hardy to come over from RAW

* RAW picks Austin Theory to come over from WWE NXT

As noted, WWE Draft changes will officially go into effect with the October 22 edition of SmackDown, which is the night after WWE Crown Jewel. Half of the roster is being drafted tonight on SmackDown, and the other half is being drafted on Monday’s Draft Night 2 edition of RAW. Any Superstars who are still not drafted after RAW will automatically become free agents, free to sign with any brand of their choosing.