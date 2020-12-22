Full List Of WWE Slammy Award Presenters

WWE has announced several celebrities and WWE Hall of Famers as presenters for the 2020 Slammy Awards. The Slammys will take place this Wednesday at 10am ET, beginning with the pre-show hosted by The Bump crew – Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, Evan T. Mack, Ryan Pappolla. WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth will be the special host of the main awards ceremony. The pre-show and the main show will both air live on the WWE Network and all WWE social media platforms. You can click here for the full list of Slammy Award categories and nominees.

WWE has announced the following presenters, who will present the awards virtually on Wednesday-

* Shawn Michaels

* Ric Flair

* Reality TV star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

* Rapper Method Man

* Mick Foley

* Actor Derek Baker

* Actress Raini and actor Rico Rodriguez

* Actor Ken Jeong

* Actor Clark Duke (Tag Team of the Year)

* Reality TV star Demi Burnett