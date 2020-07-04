Full Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya – WWE Women’s Title Submission Match: Extreme Rules 2016

WWE posted the following video, showing the complete Extreme Rules 2016 match between Charlotte Flair and Natalya:
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
Deonna Purrazzo Posts Nude Photo Of Herself
Impact Wrestling Superstar Deonna Purrazzo took to Instagram on Thursday, showing a photo of herself nude on a beach during a recent photoshoot. The...
Health Update On Renee Young, WWE Not Happy With Young Revealing Positive Test Result
Renee Young is making progress in her battle with Covid-19. Meltzer wrote that as of midweek, Young "still felt funny and her chest felt...
Shad Gaspard’s Autopsy Report Released
The official autopsy report for former WWE star Shad Gaspard lists drowning as the official cause of death, which was ruled an accident. Gaspard passed...
Backstage News On Shayna Baszler’s WWE Status
Shayna Baszler has reportedly been removed from Raw TV because Vince McMahon soured on her as he never conceptually grasped the idea of the...
Claim About CM Punk’s Negations With AEW
During his recent podcast, former WCW star Konnan made the following claim about CM Punk and AEW: “I do remember when you know, I was...
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: andypwm@gmail.com