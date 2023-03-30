Full NJPW Road To Sakura Genesis 2023 Night 1 Line-Up; Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito

The opening night of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Road To Sakura Genesis tour gets underway on April 1st at the Tokkei Security Hiratsuka General Gymnasium in Kanagawa, Japan.

The build to the huge Kazuchika Okada IWGP World Heavyweight Title defense against New Japan Cup winner SANADA at Saukra Genesis 2023 begins on April 1st in Kanagawa.

The main event of Night 1 of the Road To Sakura Genesis will see Kazuchika Okada team with Togi Makabe, Tiger Mask, YOH, and Master Wato as they face the team of SANADA, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, DOUKI, and TAKA Michinoku.

In another featured matchup, Shingo Takagi teams up with BUSHI to face Aaron Henare and Great-O-Khan in tag team action. Takagi will be defending the KOPW Title against Henare on April 2nd.

Here is the full line-up for Road To Sakura Genesis Night 1: