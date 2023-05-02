Full NJPW Wrestling Dontaku 2023 Line-up for 5/3/2023

On May 3rd, New Japan Pro-Wrestling will present Wrestling Dontaku 2023 at the sold out Fukuoka International Center in Fukuoka, Japan.

This event will feature five championship matches and it will mark the 30th anniversary of NJPW Wrestling Dontaku.

The main event will see the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA making his first defense of the title against IWGP Jr Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi.

The NEVER Openweight Championship will be on the line as the champion Tama Tonga defends the title against Bullet Club leader David Finlay.

Also – Zack Sabre Jr will defend the NJPW World TV Title against Jeff Cobb and KENTA puts his STRONG Openweight Title on the line against Hikuleo.

The NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champions El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Ren Narita have a tough challenge ahead of them as they defend against Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Here is the full line lineup for NJPW Wrestling Dontaku 2023:

Main Event: IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: SANADA (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

SANADA (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi NEVER Openweight Championship: Tama Tonga (c) vs. David Finlay

Tama Tonga (c) vs. David Finlay NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championship: El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Ren Narita (c) vs Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi

El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Ren Narita (c) vs Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi NJPW World TV Championship: Zack Sabre Jr.(c) vs. Jeff Cobb

Zack Sabre Jr.(c) vs. Jeff Cobb STRONG Openweight Championship: KENTA (c) vs. Hikuleo

KENTA (c) vs. Hikuleo Just 5 Guys (DOUKI, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI)

Kevin Knight, KUSHIDA & Shota Umino vs United Empire (Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira & TJP)

TMDK (Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Kosei Fujita) vs United Empire (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher & Great-O-Khan)

CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano & YOH) vs HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)

Dark Match: Ryohei Oiwa Hattrick Challenge

This event will air live on NJPW World subscription streaming service.