Full Planned Match Card For WrestleMania 41 Night 1 & Night 2

WWE’s biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 41, is rapidly approaching and will take place across two nights — Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025 — from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer outlined the current working plans for both nights of the event. As always, the lineup is subject to change until officially announced by WWE.
Night 1 – Saturday, April 19
World Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day
Singles Match: Naomi vs. Jade Cargill
WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
Singles Match: Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER (c) vs. Jey Uso
Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk
Night 2 – Sunday, April 20
WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley
WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor
Singles Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest
Singles Match: Randy Orton vs. TBA
Singles Match: AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBA
Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena
With several blockbuster matches already confirmed and others still to be finalized, WrestleMania 41 is shaping up to deliver another historic weekend for WWE fans worldwide.