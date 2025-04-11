Full Planned Match Card For WrestleMania 41 Night 1 & Night 2

WWE’s biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 41, is rapidly approaching and will take place across two nights — Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025 — from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer outlined the current working plans for both nights of the event. As always, the lineup is subject to change until officially announced by WWE.

Night 1 – Saturday, April 19

World Tag Team Championship Match : War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

Singles Match : Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

WWE United States Championship Match : LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

WWE Women’s Championship Match : Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Singles Match : Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match : GUNTHER (c) vs. Jey Uso

Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

Night 2 – Sunday, April 20

WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match : IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way Match : Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

Singles Match : Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

Singles Match : Randy Orton vs. TBA

Singles Match : AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match : Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBA

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

With several blockbuster matches already confirmed and others still to be finalized, WrestleMania 41 is shaping up to deliver another historic weekend for WWE fans worldwide.