Full Press Release On New AEW Games Division

As noted earlier this evening, AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes, along with Aubrey Edwards and Britt Baker, hosted the AEW Games 1.0 Special Event livestream to officially announce the first three AEW video games.

You can see footage from the games in the livestream video below. The first-ever AEW console game is being developed by AEW and Yukes, to be released at a later date. The two AEW mobile games will be released for fans before that. AEW Casino: Double Or Nothing is expected to be released this winter, while AEW Elite General Manager is anticipated to be launched later in 2021. Edwards, who worked as a game developer before signing with AEW, is working on both mobile games.

Developed by KamaGames, Double Or Nothing will feature AEW-branded games like slots, blackjack, poker and roulette, along with AEW music, sounds, videos, wrestler virtual avatars, gift packs and more. The AEW Elite GM game is being developed by Crystallized Games, and is billed as the evolution of the GM simulator genre, which will be a celebration of wrestling as a whole. Fans will take on the role of an AEW General Manager, and will design a roster of wrestlers, set up matches, and run the show to generate revenue, new fans, effects on wrestler stamina & morale, and more.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan commented on the new AEW Games division in the press release, and said this is just the beginning of a new era of gaming for pro wrestling fans around the world.

“It’s amazing to think that less than two years ago, we sent shockwaves through the professional wrestling industry with the launch of AEW, and now we are rolling out our new revolutionary games,” Khan said. “We make a point to listen to our fans, and we know that a rejuvenated and immersive gaming experience is critical to the overall wrestling experience. It’s going to be cool to see our fans enjoying a next-gen console wrestling game that actually implements their feedback. This is just the beginning of a new era of gaming for wrestling fans around the world.”

