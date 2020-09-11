Full Preview For Next Week’s New NXT UK Episode

– The official preview for the WWE NXT UK relaunch episode has been announced for next Thursday on the WWE Network. As noted, the show will feature NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus defending against Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan, plus the beginning of the Heritage Cup Tournament, build for the Piper Niven vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray match on September 24, and more on the feud between Ilja Dragunov and NXT UK Champion WALTER. Below is the full announcement:

NXT UK returns Thursday with Gallus in action and more

NXT UK’s relaunch is finally here!

The fastest-growing brand in WWE history is back Thursday with all-new in-ring action, filmed at the state-of-the-art BT Sport studios in London.

Be sure to tune in to see NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus go head-to-head with Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams.

What will be in store before Kay Lee Ray defends the NXT UK Women’s Championship against former friend Piper Niven on Sept. 24?

Plus, what else can the NXT UK Universe expect with NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER’s showdown with Ilja Dragunov looming, as well as the NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament set to kick off soon?

Don’t miss the relaunch of NXT UK, Thursday at 3 ET/8 BST on the award-winning WWE Network!