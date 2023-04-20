Full Pro Wrestling NOAH MAJESTIC 2023 Line-Up For 5/5/2023

The next major Pro Wrestling NOAH event is scheduled for May 5th at Ryogoku Kokugikan Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

The entire lineup has been revealed by Pro Wrestling NOAH and the event features 4 title matches. The show also will mark the return of NOAH megastar Go Shiozaki who has been out of action since September 2022 with an injury.

The main event of MAJESTIC 2023 will be Jake Lee defending his GHC Heavyweight Championship for the second time against Pro Wrestling NOAH legend Naomichi Marufuji. Marufuji is looking to win the title for the fifth time.

The GHC Jr Heavyweight Championship will be on the line as the new champion HAYATA will defend the title for the first time against Ninja Mack.

The GHC Tag Team and GHC National Titles will also be defended at MAJESTIC 2023.

Here is the full lineup for Pro Wrestling NOAH MAJESTIC 2023: