Full Pro Wrestling NOAH MAJESTIC 2023 Line-Up For 5/5/2023

The next major Pro Wrestling NOAH event is scheduled for May 5th at Ryogoku Kokugikan Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
The entire lineup has been revealed by Pro Wrestling NOAH and the event features 4 title matches. The show also will mark the return of NOAH megastar Go Shiozaki who has been out of action since September 2022 with an injury.
The main event of MAJESTIC 2023 will be Jake Lee defending his GHC Heavyweight Championship for the second time against Pro Wrestling NOAH legend Naomichi Marufuji. Marufuji is looking to win the title for the fifth time.
／
📢5.4両国国技館【GHCヘビー級選手権】開催‼️‼️
＼
「ABEMA presents MAJESTIC 2023」
📅5月4日(祝・木)17:00開始/15:30開場
🏢両国国技館
👑メインイベント・GHCヘビー級選手権試合／HISTORICAL CROSSROAD
ジェイク・リー（第42代王者）
vs
丸藤正道（挑戦者）
※王者の2度目の防衛戦#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/le09p4aj5W
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PROWRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) April 20, 2023
The GHC Jr Heavyweight Championship will be on the line as the new champion HAYATA will defend the title for the first time against Ninja Mack.
The GHC Tag Team and GHC National Titles will also be defended at MAJESTIC 2023.
Here is the full lineup for Pro Wrestling NOAH MAJESTIC 2023:
- Main Event GHC Heavyweight Championship (HISTORICAL CROSSROAD): Jake Lee (c) vs. Naomichi Marufuji
- Six Man Tag Team Match (BACK TO RING): Go Shiozaki, Kaito Kiyomiya and Yoshiki Inamura vs. Kenoh, Katsuhiko Nakajima and Manabu Soya
- GHC National Championship (GLOBAL STANDARD): El Hijo De Dr Wagner Jr (c) vs. Hideki Suzuki
- GHC Jr Heavyweight Championship (THE HIGHEST PEAK): HAYATA (c) vs. Ninja Mack
- GHC Tag Team Championship (KEEP EXPLODING): Takashi Sugiura & Shuhei Taniguchi (c) vs. SAxon Huxley & Timothy Thatcher
- Single Match (UEGO DE LOS DIOSES): Drastlico vs. Ray Escorpion
- Tag Match (Deus Ex Machina): Yoshinari Ogawa & Chris Ridgeway vs. Eita & Daga
- GHC Martial Arts Rules Match: Masakatsu Funaki vs. Shinya Aoki
- Tag Match (CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE): Masa Kitamiya & Daiki Inaba vs. Kazuyuki Fujita & Masato Tanaka
- Six Man Tag Team Match (NOAH Jr VS KONGO Jr): AMAKUSA, Junta Miyawaki & Alejandro vs. Shuji Kondo, HI69 & Hajime Ohara
- Tag Match (NEW FREEDOM BATTLE): Yukihi Maya & SAKI vs. Natsu Sumire & Ryo Mizunami
- Eight Man Tag Team Match (NOAH INTERNATIONAL VS GLG): Sean Legacy, Stallion Rogers, Dragon Bane & Alpha Wolf vs. Jack Morris, Anthony Greene, YO-HEY & Tadasuke
- Pre Show: Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka vs. Extreme Tiger & Lanzelot
- Pre Show: Mohammed Yone & Super Crazy vs. Akitoshi Saito & Daishi Ozawa