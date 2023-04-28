Full Pro Wrestling NOAH Star Navigation 2023 Line-Up For 4/29/2023

The next Pro Wrestling NOAH event heads to prestigious Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan on April 29th as the promotion presents STAR NAVIGATION 2023.

The headlining match for the event features GLG faction members Tadasuke and YO-HEY making their first defense of the GHC Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Championship as they defend against the team of Dragon Bane and Alpha Wolf.

📣 COMING UP NEXT: Star Navigation on Saturday at Korakuen Hall! 🔘 MAIN EVENT

👑 GHC JR HVT Tag Team Titles@td777sk @yo_hey0206 (c)

🆚@alphawolf_CNS @bane_dragon (Challengers) 📺 LIVE on #wrestleUNIVERSE

🎙 English commentary

🛎 18.30 🇯🇵#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/4zGCOAyaGK — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) April 26, 2023

Tadasuke and YO-HEY defeated Eita & Yoshinari Ogawa on April 16th at Green Journey 2023 to win the tag team titles.

The GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee and Naomichi Marufuji continue their build towards Majestic 2023 on May 4th as Jake Lee, Jack Morris & Anthony Greene take on Naomichi Marufuji, Masa Kitamiya & Yoshiki Inamura in six man action. Marufuji is scheduled to challenge Jake Lee for the GHC Heavyweight Title at Majestic 2023.

Here is the full line up for Star Navigation 2023:

Main Event: GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: YO-HEY & Tadasuke (c) vs Dragon Bane & Alpha Wolf

YO-HEY & Tadasuke (c) vs Dragon Bane & Alpha Wolf GHC National Champion Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Takashi Sugiura & Shuhei Taniguchi vs Hideki Suzuki, Timothy Thatcher & Saxon Huxley

Hi69 vs Junta Miyawaki

Kaito Kiyomiya, Sean Legacy & AMAKUSA vs Kenoh, Manabu Soya & Shuji Kondo

GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee, Jack Morris & Anthony Greene vs Naomichi Marufuji, Masa Kitamiya & Yoshiki Inamura

Yoshinari Ogawa & Chris Ridgeway vs Seiki Yoshioka & Alejandro

Katsuhiko Nakajima & Hajime Ohara vs Daiki Inaba & Atsushi Kotoge

HAYATA & Super Crazy vs Ninja Mack & Lanzelot

This event will air live on Wrestle Universe subscription streaming service.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full coverage of Pro Wrestling NOAH Star Navigation 2023.