Full Pro Wrestling NOAH Star Navigation 2023 Results (4/29/2023)

The stars of Pro Wrestling NOAH were at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan on April 29th as the promotion presented STAR NAVIGATION 2023. This was the final NOAH event before MAJESTIC 2023 on May 4th.
The headlining match for STAR NAVIGATION 2023 featured GLG faction members Tadasuke and YO-HEY making their first defense of the GHC Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Championship as they defended against the team of Dragon Bane and Alpha Wolf. In a spectacular main event, Tadasuke and YO-HEY were able to defeat Dragon Bane and Alpha Wolf to retain the GHC Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.
In six man action, Naomichi Marufuji, Masa Kitamiya & Yoshiki Inamura defeated GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee, Jack Morris & Anthony Greene. Marufuji, who will be challenging Jake Lee for the GHC Heavyweight title at MAJESTIC 2023, made a statement by pinning Anthony Greene to win the match for his team.
AJPW superstar Suwama appeared on the show and attacked Kenoh after the team of Kenoh, Manabu Soya and Shuji Kondo defeated Kaito Kiyomiya, Sean Legacy & AMAKUSA.
Here are the full results and highlights for Star Navigation 2023:
- Main Event: GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: YO-HEY & Tadasuke (c) defeated Dragon Bane & Alpha Wolf to retain the titles.
- Hideki Suzuki, Timothy Thatcher & Saxon Huxley defeated GHC National Champion Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Takashi Sugiura & Shuhei Taniguchi via pnfall. Suzuki pinned Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr.
- Junta Miyawaki defeated Hi69 (Hiroki) via pinfall
- Kenoh, Manabu Soya & Shuji Kondo defeated Kaito Kiyomiya, Sean Legacy & AMAKUSA via pnfall. Kondo pinned AMAKUSA. (AJPW star Suwama appeared and attacked Kenoh after the match)
- Naomichi Marufuji, Masa Kitamiya & Yoshiki Inamura defeated GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee, Jack Morris & Anthony Greene via pinfall. Marufuji pinned Greene.
- Yoshinari Ogawa & Chris Ridgeway defeated Seiki Yoshioka & Alejandro by submission. Chris Ridgeway submitted Seiki Yoshioka.
- Daiki Inaba & Atsushi Kotoge defeated Katsuhiko Nakajima & Hajime Ohara via pinfall. Kotoge pinned Ohara.
- Ninja Mack & Lanzelot defeated GHC Jr Heavyweight Champion HAYATA & Super Crazy via pinfall. Ninja Mack pinned Super Crazy.
