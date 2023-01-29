Full Results For DDT Pro-Wrestling Sweet Dreams 2023 (1/29); New Champion Crowned

The legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan hosted DDT Pro-Wrestling Sweet Dreams 2023 event on January 29th in front of a capacity crowd.
The headliner of the show featured the KO-D Openweight Champion Kazusada Higuchi attempting to turn back the challenge of Yuji Hino. This was Higuchi’s 6th defense of the KO-D Openweight Title.
In a hard fought battle that saw over 200 combined chest chops, Yuji Hino defeated Kazusada Higuchi to become the new KO-D Openweight Champion.
After Yuji Hino’s victory, both Yukio Naya and HARASHIMA confronted the new champion, each wanting to be Hino’s first challenger. Naya and HARASHIMA will meet on February 26th to determine the who will challenge Hino for the KO-D Openweight Title on March 21st at Judgement 2023.
There were two other title matches on the event and the D Generations Cup Tournament kicked off with A and B Block action.
Here are the full results and highlights for DDT Pro-Wrestling Sweet Dreams 2023:
- Main Event KO-D Openweight Championship match: Yuji Hino defeated Kazusada Higuchi (c) to become the new champion.
- KO-D Tag Team Championship match: MAO & Shunma Katsumata (c) defeated Makoto Oishi & Shiori Asahi to retain
- KO-D 6-man Tag Team Championship match Tetsuya Endo, Kotaro Suzuki & Yusuke Okada (c) defeated Yuki “Sexy” Iino, Danshoku “Dandy” Dino & Koju “Shining Ball” Takeda to retain
- HARASHIMA, Chris Brookes & Yukio Naya defeated Naruki Doi, Jun Akiyama & Soma Takao
- Yuki Ueno, Shinya Aoki & Toui Kojima defeated Tanomusaku Toba, Yukio Sakaguchi & Hikaru Machida
- D GENERATIONS CUP B Block Match: Keigo Nakamura defeated Takeshi Masada
- D GENERATIONS CUP A Block Match: Hideki Okatani defeated Kazuma Sumi
