Full Roster Revealed For WWE 2K Battlegrounds

IGN released the full roster for WWE 2K Battlegrounds. You can also check out the full list in the video below provied by SmackTalks.
Launch Roster:
* AJ Styles
* Akira Tozawa
* Aleister Black
* Alexa Bliss
* Alicia Fox
* Andre The Giant
* Apollo
* Asuka
* Baron Corbin
* Bayley
* Becky Lynch
* Beth Phoenix
* Big E
* Big Show
* Bobby Lashley
* Bobby Roode
* Braun Strowman
* Bray Wyatt
* Brie Bella
* Brock Lesnar
* Carmella
* Cesaro
* Charlotte Flair
* Daniel Bryan
* Dolph Ziggler
* Drew McIntyre
* Edge (Pre-order bonus)
* Elias
* Ember Moon
* Finn Bálor
* Hulk Hogan
* Jake “The Snake” Roberts
* Jeff Hardy
* John Cena
* Kalisto
* Karl Anderson
* Kevin Owens
* Kofi Kingston
* Lince Dorado
* Liv Morgan
* Luke Gallows
* Mandy Rose
* Mankind
* Mickie James
* Naomi
* Natalya
* Nia Jax
* Nikki Bella
* Nikki Cross
* Randy Orton
* Rey Mysterio
* Ricochet
* Roman Reigns
* Ronda Rousey
* Rowan
* R-Truth
* Samoa Joe
* Sasha Banks
* Seth Rollins
* Sgt. Slaughter
* Shawn Michaels
* Shinsuke Nakamura
* Stephanie McMahon
* Stone Cold Steve Austin
* The Miz
* The Rock
* Triple H
* Undertaker
* Xavier Woods
* Yokozuna
Post-Launch Roster:
* Akam
* Ali
* Alundra Blayze
* Andrade
* Angelo Dawkins
* Batista
* Big Boss Man
* Billie Kay
* Bo Dallas
* Booker T
* Bret “Hit Man” Hart
* British Bulldog
* Buddy Murphy
* Cactus Jack
* Chad Gable
* Christian
* Chyna
* Curtis Axel
* Dana Brooke
* Doink The Clown
* Earthquake
* Eddie Guerrero
* Fandango
* Goldberg
* Gran Metalik
* Jey Uso
* Jim Neidhart
* Jimmy Uso
* Kane
* Kevin Nash
* Lana
* Lita
* “Macho Man” Randy Savage
* Mark Henry
* Maryse
* Mojo Rawley
* Montez Ford
* Mr. McMahon
* Mr. Perfect
* Otis
* Paige
* Peyton Royce
* Rezar
* Rhea Ripley
* Ric Flair
* Ricky Steamboat
* “Rowdy” Roddy Piper
* Ruby Riott
* Sami Zayn
* Scott Hall
* Shane McMahon
* Sheamus
* Sonya Deville
* Sting
* Tamina
* The Boogeyman
* The Brian Kendrick
* Trish Stratus
* Tucker
* Tyler Breeze
* Typhoon
* Ultimate Warrior
* Vader
WWE 2K Battlegrounds will be released on September 18th for the Playstation 4, XBox One, and Nintendo Switch.