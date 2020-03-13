Full Sail University Suspends Events Through April

It looks like WWE NXT TV on the USA Network will continue to air from the WWE Performance Center, at least through April.

Full Sail University, home to the NXT Arena at Full Sail Live, announced today that they are suspending classes and labs for students, and suspending group events on campus through the end of April, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As noted, this past Wednesday’s NXT episode aired from the WWE Performance Center because Full Sail needed the normal venue for an event related to their annual Hall of Fame Week. NXT was set to return to the campus this coming Wednesday, but it looks like that will be changed. WWE will likely issue an official announcement soon. The upcoming NXT TV dates that had been scheduled for Full Sail have been sold out for some time now.

Tonight’s SmackDown and Monday’s RAW is also airing from the WWE Performance Center due to the COVID-19 outbreak. We will keep you updated on the latest, but it’s been speculated that the PC will continue to be the temporary home for RAW, SmackDown and NXT until the outbreak is contained. While Wednesday’s NXT episode had a small crowd of fans that received free tickets, SmackDown and RAW are not airing with fans in attendance. There’s no word yet on if they will put limited tickets up for grabs for future NXT events at the Performance Center.

UPDATE, 4:54PM ET: It’s being reported by PWInsider that upcoming episodes of NXT on the USA Network will air from the WWE Performance Center due to the new ruling from Full Sail University. The plan is to return to Full Sail when they are able to, which could be at the beginning of May. PWInsider also noted that while WWE brought in three bus loads of fans for this week’s special NXT episode at the Performance Center, it’s not likely that they will do this for the upcoming PC tapings. NXT will likely air with no fans in attendance at the PC, as they are doing with tonight’s SmackDown and Monday’s RAW.

Below is the full statement issued today by Full Sail President Garry I. Jones: