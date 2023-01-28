Full Schedule for Today’s WWE Royal Rumble Programming

WWE has announced special programming for Saturday’s Royal Rumble on Peacock and the WWE Network, as well as all digital platforms.

The Best of Royal Rumble Matches will be available on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok starting this morning. The night will conclude with the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show at 7 p.m. ET, the main Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at 8 p.m. ET, and a post-show press conference with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, sponsored by Mountain Dew Pitch Black.

The full schedule for today is listed below. Join us throughout the day for complete coverage.

Best of Royal Rumble Matches

Things heat up in a hurry with a thrilling collection of explosive Royal Rumble Matches past, beginning at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

“La Previa” Spanish Royal Rumble pre-show

At 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, tune in for a special edition of the Spanish pre-show “La Previa,” featuring SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Dragon Lee and Los Lotharios, hosted by Marcelo Rodriguez. Available on Peacock and across WWE social platforms, including WWE YouTube, WWE Español Facebook, WWE Español Twitter, and WWE and WWE Español Instagram.

Royal Rumble edition of WWE’s The Bump

WWE’s The Bump begins live at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch as Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla break down all things Royal Rumble. Watch as special guests LA Knight, Paul Heyman and Gabriel Iglesias share their thoughts about the crucial first stop on The Road to WrestleMania.

Ultimate Royal Rumble

Ultimate Royal Rumble features Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla and Kazeem Famuyide constructing the Ultimate Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches using past and present Superstars. Don’t miss Ultimate Royal Rumble at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Peacock, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Royal Rumble Kickoff

The Royal Rumble Kickoff, sponsored by Cricket, featuring expert analysis ahead of the night’s action, begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms.

Royal Rumble Premium Live Event

The 2023 Royal Rumble, sponsored by CreditOne and Cricket. Airing live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Peacock and the WWE Network, featuring the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches, Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, plus more.

Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference

A special Royal Rumble Press Conference, sponsored by Mountain Dew, will stream live on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else from the The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, following the conclusion of the Premium Live Event. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and a collection of Superstars will break down the historic night.