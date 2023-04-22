Full Seaway Valley Wrestling No Regrets Line-Up For 4/29/2023

Top indy pro wrestling promotion Seaway Valley Wrestling returns to the Agora Centre in Cornwall, Ontario on April 29th as they present “No Regrets”.

In the main event of No Regrets, the current Seaway Valley Wrestling Champion and Indy sensation Macrae Martin will be making his first defense of the title against Brad Alekxis. Martin won the championship back on February 25th after defeating Dylan Davis. Alekxis, who holds 5 other championships, will be looking to add the SVW Title to his collection.

In a battle of super heavyweights, Nick “The Natural” Sullivan will go one on one with former SVW Champion Big Daddy D Roy. Nick Sullivan is looking to get one step closer to earning a SVW Championship opportunity and a win over the former champion would help his cause.

Exclusively for PWMania.com, Nick Sullivan commented on this match and here is what he had to say:

“This match will be billed as the irresistible force meeting the immovable object, as your Canadian Hero Nick the natural Sullivan faces Big Daddy D Roy. Now, I know that D Roy is a former Seaway Valley Champion and I’ll give credit where credit is due but he’s going to be running low on diesel power once he steps toe to toe with this freight train. Now, expect seeing Mr Daddy get suplexed from one end of the ring to the other as my hand is held high as your winner and one step closer to that championship gold”

In another big match, one of the best female wrestlers in Canada, Alexia Nicole, faces off against rising star Krystal Moon.

Here is the full lineup for Seaway Valley Wrestling’s No Regrets event: