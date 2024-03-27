Full WWE World At WrestleMania 40 Signings Schedule Revealed

WWE and Fanatics is set to hold the first-ever WWE World event, a five-day interactive fan experience that is set to take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from Thursday, April 4th to Monday, April 8th.

Several subevents are scheduled to take place during WWE World at WrestleMania 40 week including the superstar fan signings, which will be included with the price of admission and will have a first come first serve policy.

Listed below is the full schedule of superstar fan signings for WWE World:

Thursday, April 4th: Pete Dunne, Carlito, Jinder Mahal, Dragon Lee and Chelsea Green

Friday, April 5th: MVP, Zelina Vega, Grayson Waller, Otis and Candice LaRae

Saturday, April 6th: Karl Anderson, The Creed Brothers, Zoey Stark and Mia Yim

Sunday, April 7th: Bron Breakker, Ludvig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, Andrade and Carmelo Hayes

Monday, April 8th: Cora Jade, Trick Williams, Luke Gallows, Ridge Holland and Tegan Nox