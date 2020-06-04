Future Of ‘Impact In 60,’ Latest ‘Impact Backstage’ Video, New Ethan Page Vlog

– Impact Wrestling has revealed the next few weeks of “Impact in 60” on AXS TV. PWInsider reports the following shows have been announced for the month of June.

* June 10th: The high-flying X-Division Championship featuring Jay Lethal and Christopher Daniels

* June 16th: Greatest Impact World Heavyweighty Championship Matches – Kurt Angle and Austin Aries featured.

* June 23rd: Aces and Eights, including Jeff Hardy vs. Bully Ray.

* June 30th: Mick Foley’s Most Epic Battles, vs. Samoa Joe, Sting and more.

– Check out the latest Impact Backstage video below, with vignettes from this past week’s episode.

– Ethan Page has posted a new video vlog. The video was posted during the Nashville tapings.