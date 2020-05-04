Future Of WWE 205 Live In Doubt, Latest News On NXT Japan, The Rock Praises Billie Kay

– WWE did not tape anything for 205 Live in the last two weeks. As PWMania.com previously reported, the future of that show and WWE NXT UK are unknown. Of course, WWE 205 Live has no overseas television deals and could easily be cut to save on production costs. It has also consistently under-performed. WWE 205 Live has still aired each of the last two weeks but has featured specials on Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari.

– With all the recent cutbacks within WWE, Tokyo Sports is reporting that the company’s plans to expand into Japan and specifically the launch of NXT Japan are “dead.”

– The Rock tweeted the following, reacting to a tweet from WWE women’s wrestler Billie Kay. As many of you know, The Rock turned 48 years old on Saturday: