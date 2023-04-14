Future Stars Of Wrestling Added To FITE+ Subscription Service

The Future Stars of Wrestling received some good news this week.

FITE+ announced this week that they have added the Future Stars of Wrestling promotion to their subscription service.

“BREAKING NEWS: @FSWVegas events will STREAM LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on #FITEplus beginning with FSW: Day of Reckoning on Sunday, April 30th,” read the announcement. “Enjoy one of the hottest #wrestling promotions out of Vegas for just $7.99/mo.”