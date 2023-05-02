Future WWE Creative Plans For Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens And Others Hinted In Live Event Line-Ups

Cody Rhodes is set to wrestle Solo Sikoa on May 13th at the WWE live event in Augusta, Georgia, according to local advertising. Earlier this month, Rhodes wrestled Sikoa and Finn Balor in live events.

Live events usually give an indication of upcoming creative plans as they tend to have wrestlers compete at live events in preparation for a bigger match on pay-per-view.

In addition to the Rhodes vs. Sikoa match, WWE is promoting Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defending their titles against Damien Priest and Rey Mysterio from The Judgment Day.

Bianca Belair is also advertised to defend her RAW Women’s Title against Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Piper Niven in a Fatal Four-Way match. Stratus will not be appearing at any house shows this year, but she is expected to headline a pay-per-view, possibly SummerSlam, against Lynch. According to the live event lineups, Belair will feud with Asuka and/or Niven after Backlash.

Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, Imperium, and the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan are also advertised to appear, but no matches have been announced.