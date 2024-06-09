Gabe Kidd Discusses Becoming A Madman In The Ring

NJPW star Gabe Kidd recently spoke with WRESTHINGS on a number of topics including not being able to prepare for a steel cage match for NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka.

Kidd said, “No because whatever you think’s going to happen doesn’t happen, so you can’t prepare yourself for that. You think HENARE can prepare that I was going to lob a table at his head? No. There’s too much, I was not in that match for half of it because to be fair to that fucker, that was the hardest I’ve ever been hit, and I was gone after that. I did not know where I was. I seen Dan, I was like, ‘Where the fuck am I? What is going on right now?’ I had to recoup myself and finish it. But of you’re you can’t. Listen, I get myself worked up before matches.”

On how he’s a madman in the ring:

“When I go out there, I am a madman. I am crazy. Like I said, it’s me getting everything out of my system and just going balls to the wall, crazy, work ethic, beating the f**k out of everyone. But sometimes, I don’t expect people to bring it like I’m going to bring it, so you can’t fathom, and that’s the best part about it. That’s what gets my d*ck hard because that sh*t, not knowing what’s gonna…something happens, you get caught with something, then you’re like, ‘Alright, motherf**ker. Now we’re on.’ Then you get a boner. It’s like a magnum in my system.”

