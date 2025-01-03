Gabe Kidd Vows To Beat Up The Rizzler And Steal His Instagram Account

Reigning NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics, including how, if given the chance, he will beat up The Rizzler and steal his Instagram account.

Kidd said, “He can’t join the War Dogs. I’d slap the snot out of his nose, to be fair. I’d beat up The Rizzler in a minute. I’d steal his Instagram and change it to GabeKidd01115. I’ll fight The Rizzler and steal his Instagram account.”

You can check out Kidd’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)