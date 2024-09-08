Gabe Kidd Wants JBL To Manage Him In Japan

NJPW star Gabe Kidd took to his official Twitter (X) account and said he wants WWE Hall of Famer JBL, who has appeared in AAA, TNA, GCW, and OVW in recent weeks, to come to Japan and manage him.

Kidd wrote, “YOOOO BIG DARG @JCLayfield WHEN YOU READY COME MANAGE ME IN JAPAN LET’S CHANGE THE GAME AND SMOKE A CIGAR AFTER 😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎”

JBL has not yet responded as of this writing.

You can check out Kidd’s post below.